Spring Valley’s Gunnar Jauch earns $15,000 scholarship at Belmont

This is the first year two Belmont University students were awarded the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board scholarship – and one of them is a Spring Valley native.

Each year, the awards scholarships to students pursuing an education in accounting and auditing. This year, two students received the PCAOB scholarship: accounting and finance double major Gunnar Jauch, of Spring Valley and graduate accounting student Elena Steffa. The $15,000 award encourages students to take their education to new heights.

As a transfer student, Jauch received this award alongside nearly 150 other students in PCAOB’s effort to increase the financial support transfer students receive.

Jauch is a member of Belmont’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity where he served as its treasurer last year. Jauch’s experience managing finances for Phi Kappa Tau complements his academic pursuits, reinforcing the real-world skills he’s developed at Belmont.

The PCAOB scholarship came at the just the right time, allowing Jauch to complete his final years of college without added financial stress.

“Being able to afford my final two years of college was something that I was concerned about. I’ll never forget calling my mom and being so excited that I was going to be able to afford that,” Jauch said in a news release. “It took a lot of stress off of me in terms of being able to just focus on classes and internships that I’ve been working while in school, I feel like it helped me in more ways than just financially.”

Jauch will graduate in May 2025 and plans to attend the Belmont College of Law.

“I’m taking what I’ve learned in accounting and applying that to the legal world and staying within business law,” Jauch said. “I think that’s something my undergrad degree here has really prepared me for.”

Jauch is the son of Dana and Edward Jauch of Spring Valley.