Spring Valley CCSD names Julie DeFore as its next superintendent

Spring Valley Community Consolidated School District 99 announced the hiring of Julie L. DeFore as superintendent beginning the 2025-2026 school year. (Photo provided by Jim Hermes)

Spring Valley Community Consolidated School District 99 announced the hiring of Julie L. DeFore as superintendent beginning the 2025-2026 school year.

She has signed a three-year agreement with the district. DeFore has been the superintendent/principal at Deer Park Elementary for the past three years. She has had previous experience at elementary schools in La Salle, Rutland and Mendota.

DeFore will be succeeding retiring Superintendent Jim Hermes. Hermes has been an administrator with Spring Valley for the past 27 years with 16 years as superintendent. Prior to Spring Valley, Hermes taught at Peru Washington for six years.