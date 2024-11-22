Serena slips past Seneca in overtime in Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament: The Times Thursday Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 23, Seneca 20 (OT): In the Seneca Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament on Thursday, the Huskers out-scored the Fighting Irish 5-2 in the extra period to earn the win.

Serena (3-0) was led by Jenna Setchell (seven points, four rebounds, five steals), Brynley Glade (six points), Macy Mahler (four points, three rebounds, three steals) and Anna Hjerpe (seven rebounds).

Seneca (2-1) was led by six points from Audry McNabb and five points from Alyssa Zellers.

Marquette 45, Flanagan-Cornell 37: In the Flanagan-Cornell Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Crusaders (3-0) used a 11-2 second quarter advantage in topping the Falcons.

Marquette was led by Kaitlyn Davis’ 20-point, 10-rebound, three-block double-double. Chloe Larson added 11 points, while Kelsey Cuchra grabbed 16 rebounds to go along with seven points.

Flanagan-Cornell’s Ella Derossett scored a game-high 22 points, with Aubry Edens and Emma Palaschek adding seven and six points respectively.

Peoria Manual 54, Fieldcrest 32: In the Flanagan-Cornell Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Knights fell short against the Rams.

Fieldcrest (1-2) was led by Pru Mangan (13 points), Macy Gochanour (nine points) and TeriLynn Timmerman (six).

Plano 46, Somonauk-Leland 16: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Bobcats trailed by just 10 late in the third before the Reapers extended their lead.

Abby Hohmann had eight rebounds and Kiley Mason six rebounds to lead Somonauk-Leland.

Boys bowling

Sycamore 3,470, Ottawa 3,298: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates dropped the Interstate 8 Conference dual to the Spartans.

Will Znaniecki led Ottawa with a 679 series and high games of 247 and 224. Bentley Thumm added a 563 series and a high game of 222.