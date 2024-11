Malden Grade School teacher Tiffany Trotter was named Q Hit Music’s October Teacher of the Year finalist. (Shaw Local News Network)

Malden Grade School teacher Tiffany Trotter was named Q Hit Music’s October Teacher of the Year finalist.

Trotter now is qualified to be the teacher of the year in May and win a $1,000 check from Schweickert Ganassin Krzak Rundio Injury Attorneys.

“Even with 17 kids, Mrs. Trotter is attentive to each student,” Trotter’s nomination said. “My daughter has learned so much in the last few months with Mrs. Trotter.”

Sponsors of the award are SGKR Injury Attorneys and Hy-Vee.