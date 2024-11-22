Decision on pickleball courts in Streator pushed back

Merriner Park in Streator is considered an option for a set of pickleball courts recommended by the Streator Parks and Open Spaces Board to Streator City Council. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator City Council delayed making a decision on the proposed pickleball courts until it can get a more accurate cost estimate.

The Streator Park Board members have been reviewing potential locations for the new pickleball courts during its last two meetings.

In its recommendation, the Park Board identified three sites for council to consider: Merriner Park, Anderson Fields Golf Course and the former Lipton Tea lot across from the fire station at the corner of Wasson and East Main Street.

The board emphasized all three locations offer high visibility and ample parking, which make them accessible to the public.

Board members discussed the need for multiple courts in its meeting, suggesting a layout of four courts, each about 60 by 35 feet.

In its recommendation to the council, the Park Board highlighted the benefits of adding the courts, including the sport’s appeal across various age groups, its value as a form of exercise and its rising popularity in nearby communities.

Several cities in the Illinois Valley, including Ottawa and La Salle, have added pickleball courts over the past few years, reflecting the sport’s recent growth. Streator has one set of indoor courts at the Streator YMCA, but access requires a membership.

The council likely will put this item back on the agenda for its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, waiting for the Park Board to provide a clearer estimate.

The project’s cost remains uncertain because of various factors, including the potential expense of installing fencing around the courts, which could significantly increase the overall price. However, board members noted not all pickleball courts are fenced and it’s not considered regulation to have one, although it would be ideal in certain locations being considered.

Board members have requested to again address the council and answer questions during the meeting, and council will hear all public comments.

In other business, the City Council: