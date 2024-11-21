La Salle-Peru High School names Renaissance Students of the Month

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, during a breakfast ceremony. Students recognized this month were Cayla Grieve, Gia Manzella, McKenna Fanning, Chase Southall, Tyler Spelich, Dane Wicinski, Anthony Vargas-Benitez, Kiera Mertes, Christian Limberg and Eva Glynn. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized Wednesday during a breakfast ceremony.

Students recognized this month were Cayla Grieve, Gia Manzella, McKenna Fanning, Chase Southall, Tyler Spelich, Dane Wicinski, Anthony Vargas-Benitez, Kiera Mertes, Christian Limberg and Eva Glynn. Students are nominated for this honor by L-P teachers, coaches and staff. Grieve also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Peru Federal Savings Bank.