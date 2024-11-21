Downtown Ottawa businesses to take part in Pink Friday

Downtown Ottawa will be joining Streator among the many cities nationally celebrating Pink Friday on Friday. (Derek Barichello)

Pink Friday, conducted annually the Friday before Black Friday, looks to bring in traffic to local businesses by offering exclusive sales and promotions.

“Pink Friday is a great initiative to help support small and local businesses,” the Ottawa Downtown Association posted to its Facebook page. “Our downtown community is the heart of Ottawa and what keeps it moving. Even a like, comment or share makes all the difference. Or grab your friends and wear your best ugly Christmas sweater to have a great time making your Christmas list.”

The Earthly Muse, Bold and Curvy Boutique, Hey Sweetie, Heartland By Hand and RPS Toys are among the businesses the organization highlighted where sales will be taking place.