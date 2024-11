Bureau County Ag in the Classroom will kick off the holiday season Nov. 23-24 by hosting a free Reindeer Feed Store at the Princeton Christmas Walk. (Derek Barichello)

Have you ever wondered what Santa’s reindeer eat to make the grand trip each year? The group will show young visitors what farmers grow in order to supply the feed ingredients for a well-balanced ration. Children will get to identify grains and hay and make their own feed bag to take home for Christmas Eve.