Employees at four Mendota businesses were cited Tuesday for illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons following a joint investigation by the Mendota Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Those cited are as follows: Emily B. Cook, 43, of Mendota (Uncle Joe’s Gaming); Caitlin M. Dissell, 35, of Utica (Rosati’s Pizza); Hari K. Arepally, 29, of Macomb (Marathon Gas Station); and Eliza E. Gambrell, 19, of Mendota (CVS Pharmacy).