Todd Chastain (right) shot a hole in one at Wyaton Hills on Friday, Nov. 15 while his golfing partner Bob Oaks, 88, shot a par 3 on the same No. 7 hole. (Photo provided by Max Halberg)

Talk about your Lucky No. 7.

Todd Chastain scored a hole in one on the No. 7 hole at Wyaton Hills Golf Course on Friday, Nov. 15 with a wedge. It was his second career ace.

His shot was witnessed by Bob Oaks, who had his own memorable moment on the same No. 7 hole. The 88-year-old golfer shot a par 3 on the same hole.