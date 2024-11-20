Streator men charged in residential burglary in Cornell area

Two Streator men have been charged in connection with a residential burglary in rural Cornell, following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Two Streator men have been charged in connection with a residential burglary in rural Cornell, following an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher L. Martinez, 30, of Streator is wanted and charged with residential burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, theft more than $500 and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Anthony J. Preidis, 28, of Streator also has been charged with residential burglary.

According to the police report, deputies responded Oct. 28 to a report of a break-in at a home in the area. Although the burglary was not in progress at that time, detectives from Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to investigate.

During the course of the investigation, security footage revealed a suspect vehicle. Detectives used Flock cameras in Reading Township to track the vehicle, eventually leading to its identification on Oct. 31.

The Streator Police Department located and stopped the vehicle, recovering items of evidence. As a result, two of the three suspects involved in the burglary were identified, according to the police report.

The investigation is ongoing.

Christopher L. Martinez (Photo provided by Livingston County Sheriff's Office)