Marquette, Ottawa girls hoops earn wins, improve to 2-0: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls basketball

Marquette 50, Fieldcrest 43: In the Flanagan-Cornell Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday, the Crusaders (2-0) topped the Knights (1-1) led by Kaitlyn Davis (20 points, nine rebounds), Hunter Hopkins (15 points, seven rebounds) and Kelsey Cuchra (four points, 12 rebounds).

Fieldcrest (1-1) was led a game-high 21 points from Macy Gochanour, with Pru Mangan adding 10 points and TeriLynn Timmerman nine points.

Ottawa 55, Prairie Central 13: At the Bank of Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off on Monday, the Pirates improved to 2-0 with the victory over the host Hawks in the Prairie Central Pool.

Ottawa next plays East Peoria at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dwight 56, Somonauk-Leland 50 (OT): At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Bobcats (0-1) fell just short in their season opener to the Trojans.

Somonauk-Leland was paced by Abby Hohmann (19 points, four steals), Kiley Mason (16 points), Kennedy Barshinger (nine points, four rebounds) and Aubrey Chiavario (six points).

West Chicago 52, Earlville 24: At the Illinois Math and Science Academy McIntosh Tournament, the Red Raiders (0-2) fell to the Wildcats.

Earlville was led by Bailey Miller (four points), Elizabeth Vazquez (three points, two assists) and Audrey Scherer (two points, 12 rebounds).

Peoria Manual 61, Flanagan-Cornell 41: In the Flanagan-Cornell Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Falcons fell to 0-2 with the loss to the Rams.

Aurora Central Catholic 73, Sandwich 22: At the Tim Humes Breakout Tournament in Somonauk, the Indians were defeated by the Chargers.