Free Thanksgiving dinner to be offered at Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton along with St. Louis Catholic Church and Christ Community Church will be providing a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

There will be no dine-in option this year. The meal consists of turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green beans, dinner roll and a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Reservations are required. Meals will be available for curbside pickup at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton or delivered to homes within a 15-mile radius of Princeton.

This is the 24th year in providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who wishes to have a meal. To register for a meal, curbside or delivery, visit www.eccprinceton.org/Thanksgiving or call Tad Smith at 815-878-5473 by 5 p.m. Nov. 27. A free-will offering will be taken and will other local outreach events.