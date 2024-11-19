Serena, Seneca, Ottawa open 2024-25 seasons with tourney triumphs: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls basketball

Serena 41, Streator 14: In the Seneca Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the Huskers (1-0) defeated the Bulldogs (0-1) by a palindromic final score led by Jenna Setchell (12 points, four steals, three assists), Macy Mahler (six points, three steals) and Anna Hjerpe (six points, three assists).

For Streator, Ava Gwaltney scored 11 points. Maddy Martin added the team’s other three.

Seneca 60, Herscher 24: In the Seneca Pool of the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, the host Fighting Irish led 34-8 by halftime paced by eight first-half points from Alyssa Zellers (17 for the game) and nine first-half points off the hands of Lainie Olson (nine for the contest).

Grayson Provance’s 11 points and five from Tessa Krull also led Seneca (1-0). The Irish face Streator on Tuesday.

Ottawa 53, Mahomet-Seymour 36: At the Bank of Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off on Monday, the Pirates started out victorious in the Prairie Central Pool.

Now 1-0, Ottawa has a showdown with the host Hawks on Tuesday.

Harvest Christian 53, Earlville 12: At the Illinois Math & Science Academy McIntosh Tournament, the Red Raiders (0-1) started their season with a defeat.

Natalie Hall with four points and four assists led Earlville, with Audrey Scherer pulling down 11 rebounds.

La Salle-Peru 57, Newark 11: In Somonauk’s Tim Humes Breakout, the Norsemen (0-1) suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers.

Boys bowling

La Salle-Peru 3,162, Ottawa 2,885: At IV Super Bowl, the visiting Pirates were defeated despite Will Znaniecki’s 540 series, 197 high game, and Cash Fowler’s 188 high game.