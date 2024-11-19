Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament Update, Tuesday, Nov. 19

Princeton's Makayla Hecht shoots against Henry Tuesday night at Prouty Gym. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s an update of the Princeton Tournament

BLUE POOL: Princeton 1-0, Putnam County 0-0, Henry-Senachwine 0-1

GRAY POOL: Hall 1-0, IVC 0-0, Stark County 0-1

WHITE POOL: Mendota 1-0, Midland 0-0, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-1

Monday’s scores

Hall 52, Midland 23

Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13

Princeton 54, Henry 18

Tuesday’s games

Mendota vs. Midland, 5 p.m.

IVC vs. Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Princeton vs. PC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

PC vs. Henry, 5 p.m.

Stark County vs. IVC, 6:30 p.m.

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Midland, 8 p.m.

Tournament continues through Saturday