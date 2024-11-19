Princeton Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament Update, Tuesday, Nov. 19

Here’s an update of the Princeton Tournament
BLUE POOL: Princeton 1-0, Putnam County 0-0, Henry-Senachwine 0-1
GRAY POOL: Hall 1-0, IVC 0-0, Stark County 0-1
WHITE POOL: Mendota 1-0, Midland 0-0, Lowpoint-Washburn 0-1
Monday’s scores
Hall 52, Midland 23
Mendota 52, Lowpoint-Washburn 13
Princeton 54, Henry 18
Tuesday’s games
Mendota vs. Midland, 5 p.m.
IVC vs. Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Princeton vs. PC, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
PC vs. Henry, 5 p.m.
Stark County vs. IVC, 6:30 p.m.
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Midland, 8 p.m.
Tournament continues through Saturday