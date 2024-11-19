Mendota acquires vacant downtown building

The city of Mendota is acquiring a vacant downtown building at 601 Eighth St. (Scott Anderson)

The city of Mendota is acquiring a vacant downtown building at 601 Eighth St.

“Long term, we’d like to put it together with the adjacent lot and offer it up for sale.” — Emily McConville, city clerk

Monday, the Mendota City Council voted unanimously to acquire the building for $25,000. City Clerk Emily McConville said the city’s short-term plans are to use it for storage. The police department in particular needs more storage space.

“Long term, we’d like to put it together with the adjacent lot and offer it up for sale or for bid in this case and hopefully get something that produces a lot of sales taxes,” McConville said.

Finally, Mayor David Boelk announced applicants are being sought for the newly-created Art Commission. Applications may be picked up at the city clerk’s office or downloaded from the city website.

In other matters, the council: