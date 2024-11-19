First Eagles Run at IVCC draws dozens of young athletes

Dozens of local high school and middle school students turned out for the inaugural IVCC Eagles Run races on Saturday at Illinois Valley Community College. The event was hosted by the IVCC Cross Country program and included a middle school 2-mile race and a high school 5KM race. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

Dozens of local high school and middle school students turned out for the inaugural IVCC Eagles Run races Saturday at Illinois Valley Community College.

Hosted by the IVCC Cross Country program, the event included a middle school 2-mile race and a high school 5KM race.

The top two male and female finishers in each race were awarded special IVCC gifts. Recognized runners in the 5KM were Connor Medina of Marseilles, Anthony Kelson of Mendota, Addyson Miller of Marseilles, and Hannah Schumacher of Toluca. In the two-mile race, Kole Caldwell Wesley of Toluca, Dane Hawkins of Ottawa, Lumen Setchell of Mendota, and Bethany Kasperski of Oglesby brought home special prizes.

Top sponsors for the event were Eakas Corp. and Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Results are listed below in order of finish:

Boys 5 KM: Connor Medina; Anthony Kelson; Callum Wright; Grant Smithmeyer; Brady Fort; John Ricci; Landon Hebel; Nathan Aye; Daniel Fisher; Drew McGinnis; Joey Hamer; Vincent Zuber and Jason Curran.

Girls 5 KM: Addyson Miller; Hannah Schumacher; Haley Solan; Sophia Woods; Riley Thrush; Phoebe Shetterly; Grace Newman and Torgun Hovey.

Boys 2-Mile: Kole Caldwell Wesley; Dane Hawkins; Colter O’Brien and Adyn Pickey.

Girls 2-Mile: Lumen Setchell; Bethany Kasperski; Audrey Riewaldt; Shane O’Brien and Isabella Marie Garcia.

Eagles Run 5K winners were, from left, Hannah Schumacher, Addyson Miller, Connor Medina and Anthony Kelson. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)