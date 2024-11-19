4 charged in Streator drug investigation

Four Streator men were charged Tuesday with the seldom-filed felony of criminal drug conspiracy. Streator police said other suspects in a drug and theft ring would be charged, as well. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Four Streator men were charged Tuesday with the seldom-filed felony of criminal drug conspiracy. Streator police said other suspects in a drug and theft ring would be charged, as well.

Keith R. Gullens, 34, is charged with seven felonies led by calculated criminal drug conspiracy, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison. He also is charged with Class X and Class 1 (four to 15 years) felonies for drug deals documented on six dates between Oct. 26 to Nov. 15.

David L. Miller, 35, was charged with two felony drug charges plus a warrant issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections. Miller was paroled in April after serving about half a 12-year sentence for drugs.

Gullens and Miller are both being held in La Salle County Jail pending detention hearings. Two more men were charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with felonies stemming from the same operation.

Darryl D. Gullens, 38, and Robert L. Phillips, 49, both are charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy. Each also is also charged with Class X and/or Class 1 felonies for multiple drug deals – two and three, respectively – in October and November.

Phillips also is a recent parolee. He was released from the DOC shortly before Memorial Day after serving part of a 35-year sentence for cocaine.

Details such as the amounts of contraband seized were expected to be disclosed during detention hearings beginning Wednesday, when Keith Gullens and David Miller were scheduled to appear before Judge Michael C. Jansz.

The Streator Police Department hinted multiple arrests were coming when, in a Tuesday news release, it was disclosed five search warrants were executed Monday “in and around Streator” resulting in the seizure of multiple firearms and other contraband.

“So far in this ongoing investigation into the manufacture and sale of controlled substances as well as organized shoplifting/burglaries affecting not only Streator, but La Salle, Livingston, Marshall and Grundy counties,” Streator police said. “There have been two arrests, eight firearms (mostly stolen) recovered, as well as tens of thousands in stolen property that has also been recovered.

“It should come as no surprise that some of those involved are some of our city’s most prolific and persistent career (accused) criminals.”

At least four individuals were, in fact, charged Tuesday with felony retail theft. An announcement was pending from the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office was pending on whether the four (and counting) were operating under the direction of the alleged ringleaders.

The last time La Salle County authorities conducted mass arrests with charges of criminal drug conspiracy was in 2008 when “Da Hittaz” drug ring was broken up.

Ringleaders Calvin and Clarence Merritte were later convicted of criminal drug conspiracy after prosecutors showed an elaborate distribution scheme employing an ever-shifting array of safe houses, vehicles and couriers to move drugs from Chicago to Ottawa and Streator.

A total of 13 people were charged then with criminal drug conspiracy at that time, though most plead to reduced felonies in exchange for avoiding double-digit prison terms.

Keith R. Gullens (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

David L. Miller (Photo provided by la )