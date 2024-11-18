Ottawa library to host several events week of Nov. 18

The Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., in Ottawa will host the following events the week of Nov. 18. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., in Ottawa will host the following events the week of Nov. 18:

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18: Mystery Monday Book Club, adults. “Chenneville” by Paulette Jiles. New members are always welcome to attend this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. When union soldier John Chenneville returns home after a year long recovery process, tragedy awaited. His beloved family had been murdered, and he sets out on the long journey to take justice into his own hands.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18: Dungeons & Dragons, seventh through 12th grades. Find out what quest your Dungeon Master has created for you. Will you survive? Will you accomplish your goals?

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories. This event is for children ages 3 to 6 years.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9 months to 3 years. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Tropes & Treats: Teen Book Club, ninth through 12th grades. Calling all hopeless romantic high schoolers! We have a romance themed book club. Come and meet us at Jeremiah Joe’s La Salle street location to discuss this month’s book, “A Pho Love Story” by Loan Le. You can grab a copy from our teen room.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second grade. At this month’s book club we will be discussing “The Secret Life of Squirrels” by Nancy Rose. The library will be making a squirrel craft as a tie-in to the story. Copies of the book will be available to check out in the children’s department.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20: Holiday Tips and Tricks with Chef Art Smith: Illinois Libraries Present – Virtual Program. Join two-time James Beard Foundation award winner, Chef Art Smith, to learn about his culinary journey and bring some culinary inspiration into your holiday season. Smith will be joined in conversation with Monica Eng, award-winning Chicago journalist. To register for this virtual event, please go to: https://bit.ly/ILP_ArtSmith. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, please email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21: Food for Thought: Cookbook Club, adults. “Midwest Made” by Shauna Server. New members are always welcome to join Reddick Library’s newest book club. Participants will be asked to make a recipe out of the cookbook prior to each meeting and share their opinion of the results. Copies of the cookbook will be available for check out from the library.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people.