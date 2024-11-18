Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit shares survey results

Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit surveys were mailed to every rider that made a reservation in 2023.

Notices about the surveys also were posted in local newspapers and on social media. A total of 144 surveys were collected.

Riders were asked first what county they live in. Of the respondents, 78% of the riders responded they live in Bureau County, 12% in La Salle County, 9% in Putnam County and 1% in Marshall County.

By ZIP code, 40% live in Princeton, 11% live in Peru and 10% live in Spring Valley. The remaining respondents are from Bradford, Bureau, DePue, Granville, Hennepin, Henry, Ladd, La Moille, Magnolia, Malden, Manlius, McNabb, New Bedford, Ohio, Oglesby, Sheffield, Tampico, Tiskilwa, Walnut and Wyanet. This covers a wide area.

Ninety-nine percect of riders use English as their primary written and spoken language. The remaining 1% write or speak Spanish.

According to the survey, 46% of the riders are ages 60 and older, 15% are 50 to 59, 18% are between 40 and 49, 12% are ages 30 to 39, 4% are 20 to 29 and 5% are younger than 20. Interestingly, these percentages seem to change each year. The 30 to 39 age group doubled in the past year.

When asked if the rider had access to a valid driver’s license and a functioning vehicle that is licensed and insured, 71% of the riders responded they did not. This number remained consistent when compared to the previous year.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents currently use public transportation as their mode of transportation.

If the rider needed public transportation in the last six months but was unable to use BPART, the reasons varied. They are: 23% said they missed the noon deadline on the previous day, 19% indicated that Medicaid scheduled their medical trip with another transportation provider and 13% said the ride was outside of BPART’s service area. Thirty percent did not have any issues noted. The remaining percentage was divided among the following responses: a Peoria or Ottawa trip was needed on a day BPART was not scheduled; the rider could not afford the fare; or service was not available during the hours needed.

The next question caused some confusion, as noted by the comments provided as 34% of respondents said there were trips they could not make because of lack of available transportation, and the remaining 66% had no concerns.

A follow-up question asked the reason for a trip that was missed, and 49% said they missed a medical appointment, and 19% said they were unable to go shopping.

Riders were asked about preferences for scheduling a ride. And 78% sid they prefer to call ahead while 22% would prefer to call the same day a ride is needed. In June 2024, BPART advertised that “same day” rides may be available based on cancellations or driver schedules.

The next question inquired about frequency of travel for work, medical appointments, visits with friends or family, shopping, children’s activities or attending a senior center – 34% stated daily, 30% answered weekly, 18% said monthly, 14% were less than monthly, with the remaining percentage selecting never.

The final question asked riders when public transportation is needed. Many respondents selected more than one answer. The most popular time is weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 30%, followed by weekdays between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 21%. Weekends between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. was next at 16%, with weekends from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 13%. Weekends during other times not listed was at 9%, major holidays was 5%, and weekday drop off before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m. tied at 3%.

Many riders took the time to add comments, and they were positive mostly. People spoke of friendly and courteous drivers, helpful office staff, ease of scheduling, wheelchair accessibility and clean and safe vehicles. Some comments had to do with specific situations, and most complaints have to do with the availability of the service for outlying areas, no Sunday service, the Medicaid pre-approval process and other rules that are out of BPART’s control.

The transportation agency said it appreciated the feedback received, as this helps with possible changes in hours and service. Riders are encouraged to offer feedback at any time by speaking with the driver or calling the office at 877-874-8813. Anyone interested in service in an advisory group also is encouraged to call.

BPART is the public transportation service in Bureau and Putnam counties. All trips must begin or end in Bureau or Putnam County within BPART operating hours. Public transportation is possible through a grant between IDOT and Bureau County. The county has an agreement with Gateway Services, Inc. to serve as administrator of BPART. For more information, visit www.rideBPART.org or follow the Facebook page.