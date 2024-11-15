Utica retail plaza on a timeline to open in May

A few tasks remain at the Market on Mill, seen here Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. The main item is getting the electrical work done. "We still have to run power to all the buildings and get all the new street light poles wired and installed," Mayor David Stewart said. "That work will begin this week." (Scott Anderson)

Utica Mayor David Stewart confirmed Thursday construction of the Market on Mill, the village’s outdoor retail plaza, should be completed by mid-December.

The retail stalls, however, won’t be occupied until spring. Stewart said he’s unsure whether electrical service will be completed, making it more prudent to aim for spring opening.

“At this point, I don’t plan on doing any rental agreements until spring,” Stewart said. “The goal would be able to have tenants go into their units on April 1. The first weekend in May is likely to be the first weekend we’ll be open.”

The village is building an open-air shopping venue with portable retail stalls modeled after Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan.

The village obtained a $1.25 million grant and committed another $250,000 to the project. Stewart has said the remaining $343,000 would be obtained later, and as the project progresses, likely from the tax increment financing and water-sewer funds. There will be no tax increase.

Crews from the Utica Public Works department are building wooden decking on the corners of the site next to the huts at the Market on Mill, seen here in an aerial photo Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Scott Anderson)