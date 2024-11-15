Utica retail plaza on a timeline to open in May

Utica Mayor David Stewart confirmed Thursday construction of the Market on Mill, the village’s outdoor retail plaza, should be completed by mid-December.
The retail stalls, however, won’t be occupied until spring. Stewart said he’s unsure whether electrical service will be completed, making it more prudent to aim for spring opening.
“At this point, I don’t plan on doing any rental agreements until spring,” Stewart said. “The goal would be able to have tenants go into their units on April 1. The first weekend in May is likely to be the first weekend we’ll be open.”
The village is building an open-air shopping venue with portable retail stalls modeled after Batavia and Muskegon, Michigan.
The village obtained a $1.25 million grant and committed another $250,000 to the project. Stewart has said the remaining $343,000 would be obtained later, and as the project progresses, likely from the tax increment financing and water-sewer funds. There will be no tax increase.