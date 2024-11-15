Upscale Resale creates unique Christmas trees, decorations for charity auction

A "Lilo and Stitch" Hawaiian themed Christmas tree is on display on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Upscale Resale in Spring Valley. For more than a decade the store has hosted a yearly Christmas Tree and Decor Auction. Proceeds from the auction will go to Upscale’s Helping Hands Charity to help out local communities. (Scott Anderson)

Raylene Ferrari at Upscale Resale in Spring Valley describes this time of year as magical.

The downtown store at 214 W. Saint Paul St. once again is hosting its Christmas auction to benefit the Helping Hands charity. There are 25 unique outdoor/indoor decorations available for bid, each created within the store from donated and some purchased items.

“There’s a ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Ohana tree, a Grinch themed tree,” Ferrari said. “We’ve started having people help us name the trees on Facebook.”

Other items include Santa’s boots, a Christmas arch, elves on a ladder and a Christmas wagon.

Bidding opened Thursday and continues until noon Saturday, Nov. 30. The proceeds benefit Helping Hands, which gives back to the local community.

Ferrari said sometimes a donated item can inspire a theme for a Christmas tree or decoration and items are stashed away as early as July in preparation. In the eight years the proceeds have gone to Helping Hands, the auction has raised about $40,000 for the local community. The auction has been ongoing for more than a decade, Ferrari said.

To place a bid, go to the store or call 815-664-2414.

The trees and decorations light up Upscale Resale’s downtown storefront window display, drawing attention from passersby.

“This is my favorite time of year,” Ferrari said. “Seeing the lights and decorations from the street is magical.”