Bureau County Christmas For Kids to accept donations for annual holiday drive

The Bureau County Christmas For Kids is collecting toys and donations for its annual holiday drive.

The longstanding collection provides gifts for children eighth grade and younger that are in need throughout the western and central portions of Bureau County.

“We take care of families in need of extra help over the holidays,” said the Rev. Pastor Doug Kirkpatrick at Princeton Wesleyan Church.

Anyone who wishes to donate money can do so at Heartland Bank locations in Princeton. Christmas for Kids volunteers also will be in front of the Princeton fire station on North Main Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and again at Milk Mustache during the Christmas Walk the next weekend.

There are 40 locations set up around Bureau County to collect toys. They are Apollo Theater, Bureau County Metro Center, Central Bank, Dollar General, Douglas School, Evangelical Covenant Church, First Christian Church, First State Bank, First United Methodist Church, Gardner Denver, Heartland Bank- North, Heartland Bank - Main, Jefferson School, Jillian’s Hair Salon, Lincoln School, Logan Jr. High School, Midland Bank, Milk Mustache, MTM Recognition, New Hope Church, OSF St. Clare Hospital, Princeton City Hall, Princeton High School, Princeton Public Library, Princeton Wesleyan Church, RP Lumber, Rustique Hair Salon, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church,TSC, Bureau Valley High School, Casey’s in Wyanet, Community State Bank in Neponset, First State Bank in La Moille, First State Bank in Van Orin, La Moille High School, Malden Banking Center, Manlius Banking Center, Mason Memorial Public Library in Buda, Ohio School, Ohio Post Office, Sheffield Banking Center, Socks Place in Wyanet, Citizens First State Bank in Walnut, First Federal Savings Bank in Walnut and Tiskilwa Public Library.