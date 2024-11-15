4 Hall High School students named Illinois State Scholars

Hall High School’s 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars are (from left) Gwendolyn Struck, Ashland Hansen, Morgan Hoscheid and Ellie Brooks. (Photo provided by Kelli Curran)

Hall High School in Spring Valley announced that four students from the graduating class of 2025 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students each year. Recipients represent the top 10% of high school seniors from across the state and are selected based on their class rank and SAT scores.

Hall High School congratulated these students for their dedication to their education and academic excellence. Hall High School’s 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars are Gwendolyn Struck, Ashland Hansen, Morgan Hoscheid and Ellie Brooks.