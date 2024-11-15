2024 BCR Girls Basketball Preview: 5 players to watch

Princeton's Camryn Driscoll (left) and Hall's Ella Sterling (right) are two players to watch as the 2024-25 girls basketball seasons tips off next week. (Scott Anderson)

The 2024-25 girls basketball season tips off Monday. Here’s five Bureau County girls to watch.

Keighley Davis-Princeton (Jr., 5-9/F)

The PHS junior is the top returning career scoring leader in the area with 741 points. In her second year on the varsity and first year in the Tigresses’ starting lineup, Davis averaged 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

Princeton's Keighley Davis shoots a jump shot over Ottawa's Skylar Dorsey on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Prouty Gym. (Scott Anderson)

Camryn Driscoll-Princeton (Jr., 5-2/PG)

Driscoll also stepped in the starting lineup as a sophomore, her second season on varsity. The tiny point guard averaged 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, leading the area with 4.0 steals per game. She was an unanimous all-conference Three Rivers East pick.

Princeton’s Camryn Driscoll (Alex T. Paschal)

The Bruins center looks to pick up where she left off during the Bruins’ run to the state tournament last year when she scored a game-highs in the regional (19 points) and sectional (22 points) finals with 14 rebounds in the supersectional win. The second-Team Tri-County All-Conference pick averaged 8.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

St. Bede's Ashlyn Ehm (Scott Anderson)

Libby Endress (Bureau Valley, So., G)

Endress made a big impact as a freshman and will take on a bigger role moving into her sophomore season. The BV point guard is the Storm’s top returning scorer at seven points per game while dishing out 4.9 assists per game.

Bureau Valley freshmen Libby Endress gets past Princeton's Reese Reviglio for a layup in the second half of Monday's game at Prouty Gym. Endress scored 15 points to lead the Storm to a 55-45 win. (Mike Vaughn)

Ella Sterling-Hall (Sr., 5-11/C)

The Devils center was a sterling addition for Hall transferring from Seneca last year, averaging an area-high 7.7 rebounds per game, along with 11.8 points. She earned Second-Team Three Rivers East honors.

Halls’ Ella Sterling puts a shot up against Amboy Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 during the Amboy Holiday Basketball tournament. (Alex T. Paschal)

Keep an eye on: Paige Jesse (Princeton, Sr., G); Olivia Mattingly (Princeton, Sr., F); Lili McClain (St. Bede, Jr., G); Quinn McClain (St. Bede, Sr., G); Lesleigh Maynard (BV, Jr., G); Charlie Pellegrini (Hall, jr., G); Kennedy Wozniak (Hall, sr., F)