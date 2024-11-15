2024 All-BCR boys cross country team

Alexander Gallardo, so., Bureau Valley

The Storm sophomore ran a PR of 17:21 at the Erie-Prophetstown Panther invite, placing seventh to lead BV. He placed 23rd at regional and 78th at sectional.

Maddox Moore, jr., Bureau Valley

He led the Storm in the Lincoln Trail Conference meet in 16th, with more of the same at regional, placing 22nd , and sectional, placing 60th. He ran a PR of 17:28.9 at the Panther Invite, placing eighth. This is Moore’s second time named to the all-BCR team.

Kaden Nauman, sr., St. Bede

Nauman earned Tri-County All-Conference honors, placing seventh. He also led the Bruins at regional, placing 21st (19:09.7) as the third Bureau County finisher. Nauman placed 93rd at sectional. He had a PR of 18:05 at the Lowpoint-Washburn Invite.

Jeremy Smith, sr., Hall

Smith was a member of Hall’s 4x100 state relay and carried that success over to cross country. He ran a PR of 17:38 at the Lowpoint-Washburn Invite. He placed 18th at the Three Rivers Meet. Smith placed 12th at the Seneca Regional, the second top Bureau County finisher, missing the sectional cut by just one spot. This is Smith’s first time named to the all-BCR team.

Augustus Swanson, jr., Princeton

The repeat BCR Runner of the Year turned in his best time with a time of 16:14 at the Peoria Invitational. He placed sixth at Princeton’s Coates Invite, third at the E-P Panther Invite and a personal-best sixth-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference Meet. Swanson placed sixth at regional and 42nd at sectional.

Honorable mention: Alex Attig, so., Bureau Valley; Jhett Cowser, so., Amboy (LaMoille); Adrian Gallardo, jr., Bureau Valley; Chris Gedraitis, jr., St. Bede; Raudel Hermosillo, jr., St. Bede; Landon Hulsing sr., BV; Greyson Marincic, sr., St. Bede; Eri Martinez-Prado, sr., Hall; Nathan Siri, sr., BV; Tyler Walsh, sr., St. Bede