Casa Mia in Naplate to discontinue dining in February 2025

Casa Mia, a nearly 80-year-old Naplate icon, plans to discontinue its menu and limit its offerings in February.

“We will still have our amazing high class martini/casual bar, rent out our back room for private shower/parties, and do pop-up favorite items and offer outdoor venues as we so choose. Eventually we will have gaming machines as well,” Maribeth Hoffman, who owns the restaurant with her husband Phil, wrote on the business’ social media page.

Phil Hoffman began working as a dishwasher at 11 years old and purchased the restaurant just before his 30th birthday. He will be 60 in May and has owned the restaurant for 30 years this April.

“That’s pretty impressive,” Maribeth wrote.

The Hoffmans thanked their staff and patrons for their support. Gift certificates will be honored for drinks and pop-up favorites in the future. A menu will not be available and reservations not accepted after Feb. 15.

The restaurant, a former home, is known for its intimate dining. It seats 55 to 60 people and the kitchen is in the basement with the food brought up through a dumbwaiter. The original owners were Jim and Florence Cheli.

