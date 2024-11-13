Princeton church to host ‘Surviving the Holidays’ program for those grieving a loved one

Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host a “Surviving the Holidays” seminar series through GriefShare, especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. (Shaw Local News Network)

Wondering how you will survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas? Are you dreading the holidays, knowing that everything has changed and that happy memories from past years can’t be recreated?

Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton will host a “Surviving the Holidays” seminar series through GriefShare, especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. During this session, participants learn how to deal with the many emotions grieving people often face during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. Hear real life stories of others and how they survived the holiday season and other events and discover there is hope. This special session will be 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, the church, 24 N. Main St. There is a cost of $5 for a workbook, which is optional.

Participants should bring their own water bottle. Preregistering is not necessary but helpful. Register at griefshare.org/leaderzone/my/events/249854. If interested in attending or for more information, call the church office at 815-875-2124.