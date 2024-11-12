YANA! to host La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner to talk about elections

The November You Are Not Alone meeting will feature La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner as the guest speaker. (Scott Anderson)

You Are Not Alone (YANA), a grassroots organization aimed at building community and promoting civic engagement among conservative and right-of-center individuals, is set to host its next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The November meeting will feature La Salle County Clerk Jennifer Ebner as the guest speaker. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear insights on the results of the 2024 General Election, including areas for improvement, notable victories and key takeaways for future elections. Additionally, Ebner will offer an overview of what to expect in the upcoming 2025 Consolidated Election, highlighting important dates, open offices and strategies for success.

As part of YANA’s commitment to supporting the local community, the group is collecting new, unwrapped toys from attendees as the price of admission, the group said in a news release. All toys will be donated to benefit local children in need during the Christmas season.

Beth Findley Smith, who leads YANA’s La Salle County chapter, said connecting, learning and giving back is important.

“This meeting will provide valuable information on the past and future of our local elections while giving us a chance to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children in our area,” Findley Smith said in a news release.

YANA invites all interested individuals to join the event, engage in productive discussion and support this charitable effort. For more information about the group or upcoming events, contact Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com.