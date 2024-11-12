State Rep. Spain to host annual Holiday Diaper Drive

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Germantown Hills, invites constituents, which includes Bureau County, to spread some holiday cheer to families in need this year by donating to his annual Holiday Diaper Drive. (Peter Hancock)

State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, invites constituents, which includes Bureau County, to spread some holiday cheer to families in need this year by donating to his annual Holiday Diaper Drive.

The holiday season is a time of joy, but for some families, it can be a time of uncertainty as they struggle to meet basic needs, Spain’s office said in a news release. Diapers, baby wipes and diaper cream are some of the most sought-after items for young families.

“Nearly one in two families in the U.S. struggle to afford diapers, but programs like WIC and SNAP do not cover diapers and many other items families need to care for a baby,” Spain said in a news release. “Many families in need turn to local food pantries in times of need, but with such high demand, it’s often difficult for our local food pantries to keep up with the need for diapers, wipes and cream. This annual diaper drive has become a way for us to help fill the gap as the holiday season approaches so families can sleep a little easier. I hope those who are able will consider donating to help us spread some extra cheer this year.”

Donations are being accepted now through Dec. 11. Donations may be delivered in-person or shipped directly to Spain’s Peoria office. Donations may also be made using the Amazon wish list.

Drop off or ship donations to 5407 N. University St., Arbor Hall, Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614

A drive-thru donation event will be scheduled 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 at Illinois Central College North Campus – Arbor Hall, 5407 N. University St., Peoria.

All donations will be distributed to local food and diaper pantries in the 73rd House District, including the Bureau County Food Pantry, Freedom House and the Western Bureau County Food Pantry.

If you would like to host a remote donation site at your church, business or organization, or if you have any questions, contact Spain’s office at 309-690-7373. For more information about Rep. Spain, visit RepRyanSpain.com.