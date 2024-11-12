Rosecrance, North Central Behavioral Health Systems partner to expand central Illinois services

Rosecrance Behavioral Health and North Central Behavioral Health Systems have signed a letter of intent to join together to combine resources and expand services and access to care for individuals and families in central Illinois, according to a joint news release from the two agencies. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

The behavioral health providers have entered the due diligence phase for an affiliation agreement to explore financial, operational and clinical documents and practices, the news release said.

There will be no interruption of care for existing clients; the affiliation agreement leaves leadership and the board of directors in place, with North Central Behavioral Health Systems still leading and managing operations, including staffing. All funding will remain local.

“We know there is a great need for behavioral health treatment, and this affiliation will allow us to combine resources to better serve and sustain the services for children, youth, adults and families in need of treatment,” Rosecrance President and CEO Dave Gomel said in a news release. “We are stronger together.”

The affiliation will create a stronger overall organization, providing a full continuum of mental health and substance use treatment services.

Rosecrance has a history of significant partnerships in behavioral healthcare with other agencies dedicated to a shared mission and core values, the news release said.

“Our organizations have known each other for many years,” North Central President and CEO Jodi Mahoney said in a news release. “Together we have identified numerous synergies that exist between us. Most important is our shared commitment to our clients and the communities we serve.”