Marshall-Putnam 4-H members recognized for their achievements

4-H members from Marshall and Putnam counties were recognized for their achievements at the Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Extension's annual award ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at Henry Presbyterian Church. (Photo provided by the Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Extension)

The Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Extension recently recognized achievements by 4-H members across Marshall and Putnam counties during its annual award ceremony Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Henry Presbyterian Church.

The ceremony provides an opportunity to formally acknowledge the hard work and commitment of its members.

The evening concluded with refreshments hosted by Bell Plain Hustlers and Henry Guys & Gals.

Standards of Excellence Awards

The Standards of Excellence Awards recognize members who demonstrate commitment at different age levels:

Project Achievement (ages 8 to 11): Recipients met requirements by planning and reporting on a project, attending club meetings, and presenting a talk or exhibit.

Clover Awards

The Clover Awards recognize members based on their levels of achievement across various experiences.

Bronze Clover : Minimum of one experience in each of four dimensions.

Award recipients

Project Achievement

Bell Plain Hustlers : Ava Ehnis, Mace Miller, Lucy Stivers and Emery Oglesby

: Ava Ehnis, Mace Miller, Lucy Stivers and Emery Oglesby Bennington Go-Getters : Beau Barrow, Noah Miles, Kellen Conroy, Parker Flanigan, Lily Lutz, Alexis Matter, Reese Conroy, Madison Hahn, Brody Lutz and Grace Miles

: Beau Barrow, Noah Miles, Kellen Conroy, Parker Flanigan, Lily Lutz, Alexis Matter, Reese Conroy, Madison Hahn, Brody Lutz and Grace Miles PC Progressors : Ike Heckman, Madison Knapp, Eden Johnson, Reese Lenkaitis, Hunter Heckman and Carter Keller

: Ike Heckman, Madison Knapp, Eden Johnson, Reese Lenkaitis, Hunter Heckman and Carter Keller Saratoga Leadaways : Anastasia Catton, Josephine Heeley and Bennett Bogner

: Anastasia Catton, Josephine Heeley and Bennett Bogner Steuben Rangers: Erika Irelan, Ben McGlasson and Avery Schaer

Service Achievement

Bell Plain Hustlers : Trandon Kays, Eliza Ehnis and Anna Rinaldo

: Trandon Kays, Eliza Ehnis and Anna Rinaldo Bennington Go-Getters : Kaitlyn Palm, Brady Palm and Lucas Palm

: Kaitlyn Palm, Brady Palm and Lucas Palm Lostant Leaders : Cadence Breckenridge

: Cadence Breckenridge PC Progressors : Jacob Brown and McKlay Gensini

: Jacob Brown and McKlay Gensini Saratoga Leadaways : Hayden Meachum and Braden Bogner

: Hayden Meachum and Braden Bogner Steuben Rangers: Jack McGlasson, Jacey Endress, Kaitlyn Schaer and Anna McGlasson

Leadership Achievement

Bell Plain Hustlers : Joseph Vinyard, Colton Ehnis and Gracie Vinyard

: Joseph Vinyard, Colton Ehnis and Gracie Vinyard Lostant Leaders : Salina Breckenridge and Sarah Daugherty

: Salina Breckenridge and Sarah Daugherty PC Progressors : Kade Gensini and Sophia Brown

: Kade Gensini and Sophia Brown Saratoga Leadaways: Waylon Lindstrom

Clover Awards

Bronze : Jackson Nauman – Henry Guys & Gals

: Jackson Nauman – Henry Guys & Gals Silver : Hayden Meachum – Saratoga Leadaways; Samantha Nauman – Henry Guys & Gals

: Hayden Meachum – Saratoga Leadaways; Samantha Nauman – Henry Guys & Gals Gold : Daphne Heeley, Gwen Heeley and Josephine Heeley – Saratoga Leadaways

: Daphne Heeley, Gwen Heeley and Josephine Heeley – Saratoga Leadaways Emerald: Ryan Carlson – Henry Guys & Gals; Kiryn Schaer – Steuben Rangers

Cloverbud Graduates

James Alexander

Maddux Bell

Brecken Biggar

Annabell Boggio

Raylen Campbell

Willow Coleman

Garretson Dean

Shaw Dean

Miranda Foster

James Hohulin

Kinzley Keller

Noah King

Kameron Kolb

Keelan Moutray

Rory Smith

Luke Vaessen

Ben Vinyard

Daniel Whirrell

Club awards and special recognition

Outstanding Secretary : Ryan Carlson

: Ryan Carlson Best Kept Record Book : junior, Madison Knapp; senior, Ryan Carlson

: junior, Madison Knapp; senior, Ryan Carlson Junior Leaders: Braden Bogner, Ryan Carlson, Salina Breckenridge, Sarah Daugherty, Daphne Heeley, Waylon Lindstrom and Emery Oglesby

Holstein Award

Reese Lenkaitis, Mikenna Boyd

Leader anniversaries and parental support

One year : Joy Ehnis (Bell Plain Hustlers), Angie Heckman (PC Progressors) and Ashley Stivers (Bell Plain Hustlers)

: Joy Ehnis (Bell Plain Hustlers), Angie Heckman (PC Progressors) and Ashley Stivers (Bell Plain Hustlers) 20 years: Lisa Palm (Wenona Highlighters)

The Illinois Extension thanks parents Amanda Biggar, Josh Biggar, Lindsay Bogner, Tracy Daugherty, Gage Kammer and Gwen Vincent for their support.

The Lostant Leaders were this year’s Spirit Stick winners for their creativity and teamwork.