Marshall-Putnam 4-H members recognized for their achievements

The Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Extension recently recognized achievements by 4-H members across Marshall and Putnam counties during its annual award ceremony Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Henry Presbyterian Church.
The ceremony provides an opportunity to formally acknowledge the hard work and commitment of its members.
The evening concluded with refreshments hosted by Bell Plain Hustlers and Henry Guys & Gals.
Standards of Excellence Awards
The Standards of Excellence Awards recognize members who demonstrate commitment at different age levels:
- Project Achievement (ages 8 to 11): Recipients met requirements by planning and reporting on a project, attending club meetings, and presenting a talk or exhibit.
- Service Achievement (ages 12 to 14): Recipients completed Project Achievement criteria and also served on a committee, participated in community service and assisted with club activities.
- Leadership Achievement (ages 15 to 18): Recipients fulfilled Service Achievement criteria and also participated in county or state learning experiences, provided leadership and helped organize programs.
Clover Awards
The Clover Awards recognize members based on their levels of achievement across various experiences.
- Bronze Clover: Minimum of one experience in each of four dimensions.
- Silver Clover: Minimum of two experiences per area, with two at the county level or beyond.
- Gold Clover: Minimum of four experiences per area, with two beyond the county level.
- Diamond Clover: Minimum of six experiences in one area, with four beyond the county level; recognized at a state ceremony.
- Emerald Clover: Minimum of eight experiences in one area, including state or national levels; recognized at a state ceremony.
Award recipients
Project Achievement
- Bell Plain Hustlers: Ava Ehnis, Mace Miller, Lucy Stivers and Emery Oglesby
- Bennington Go-Getters: Beau Barrow, Noah Miles, Kellen Conroy, Parker Flanigan, Lily Lutz, Alexis Matter, Reese Conroy, Madison Hahn, Brody Lutz and Grace Miles
- PC Progressors: Ike Heckman, Madison Knapp, Eden Johnson, Reese Lenkaitis, Hunter Heckman and Carter Keller
- Saratoga Leadaways: Anastasia Catton, Josephine Heeley and Bennett Bogner
- Steuben Rangers: Erika Irelan, Ben McGlasson and Avery Schaer
Service Achievement
- Bell Plain Hustlers: Trandon Kays, Eliza Ehnis and Anna Rinaldo
- Bennington Go-Getters: Kaitlyn Palm, Brady Palm and Lucas Palm
- Lostant Leaders: Cadence Breckenridge
- PC Progressors: Jacob Brown and McKlay Gensini
- Saratoga Leadaways: Hayden Meachum and Braden Bogner
- Steuben Rangers: Jack McGlasson, Jacey Endress, Kaitlyn Schaer and Anna McGlasson
Leadership Achievement
- Bell Plain Hustlers: Joseph Vinyard, Colton Ehnis and Gracie Vinyard
- Lostant Leaders: Salina Breckenridge and Sarah Daugherty
- PC Progressors: Kade Gensini and Sophia Brown
- Saratoga Leadaways: Waylon Lindstrom
Clover Awards
- Bronze: Jackson Nauman – Henry Guys & Gals
- Silver: Hayden Meachum – Saratoga Leadaways; Samantha Nauman – Henry Guys & Gals
- Gold: Daphne Heeley, Gwen Heeley and Josephine Heeley – Saratoga Leadaways
- Emerald: Ryan Carlson – Henry Guys & Gals; Kiryn Schaer – Steuben Rangers
Cloverbud Graduates
- James Alexander
- Maddux Bell
- Brecken Biggar
- Annabell Boggio
- Raylen Campbell
- Willow Coleman
- Garretson Dean
- Shaw Dean
- Miranda Foster
- James Hohulin
- Kinzley Keller
- Noah King
- Kameron Kolb
- Keelan Moutray
- Rory Smith
- Luke Vaessen
- Ben Vinyard
- Daniel Whirrell
Club awards and special recognition
- Outstanding Secretary: Ryan Carlson
- Best Kept Record Book: junior, Madison Knapp; senior, Ryan Carlson
- Junior Leaders: Braden Bogner, Ryan Carlson, Salina Breckenridge, Sarah Daugherty, Daphne Heeley, Waylon Lindstrom and Emery Oglesby
Holstein Award
- Reese Lenkaitis, Mikenna Boyd
Leader anniversaries and parental support
- One year: Joy Ehnis (Bell Plain Hustlers), Angie Heckman (PC Progressors) and Ashley Stivers (Bell Plain Hustlers)
- 20 years: Lisa Palm (Wenona Highlighters)
The Illinois Extension thanks parents Amanda Biggar, Josh Biggar, Lindsay Bogner, Tracy Daugherty, Gage Kammer and Gwen Vincent for their support.
The Lostant Leaders were this year’s Spirit Stick winners for their creativity and teamwork.