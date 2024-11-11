IVCC filing period begins Nov. 12 for April election

The period for filing nomination petitions for the April 1 Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustee election begins Nov. 12. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The period for filing nomination petitions for the April 1 Illinois Valley Community College Board of Trustee election begins Nov. 12.

Nominations will be accepted 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Nov. 12-15, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the President’s Office, Room C301 on the IVCC Oglesby campus. If required, a lottery to determine ballot placement will be held 4 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Board Room (C-307).

The last day to file an objection to any nominating petition for the April 1 District 513 consolidated board election for the counties of La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Marshall, Grundy, Livingston, Lee and DeKalb is Monday, Nov. 25.

For additional information related to the election and related processes, visit https://www.ivcc.edu/election2025.