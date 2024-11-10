Streator man tased, arrested after opening door of squad car and fleeing

A 46-year-old Streator man was able to open the back seat door of a La Salle County Sheriff’s Office squad car while he was in custody and flee Saturday in Ottawa. (Photo provided)

He was found, tased and taken into custody shortly after fleeing, according to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Ray Hornick was arrested 1:11 p.m. Saturday on a La Salle County warrant for violation of conditions of pretrial release by Streator police. The sheriff’s office responded 2:16 p.m. to take Hornick to the La Salle County Jail.

After the deputy crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Ottawa, Hornick escaped and fled at Lincoln and Columbus streets, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple officers from the Ottawa Police Department and sheriff’s office initiated a search. Hornick was located 2:57 p.m. running south in the alley behind the 800 block of La Salle Street, the sheriff’s office said. He was tased and taken into custody, the authorities said.

Hornick was taken by ambulance and escorted by deputies to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa for his injuries. The case is under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Ottawa Police Department.