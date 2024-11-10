November 10, 2024
Reddick library to host book club, bingo week of Nov. 11

Library also to host board meeting

By Derek Barichello
Reddick Library in Ottawa

Reddick library in Ottawa announced its calendar of events for the week of Nov. 11. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Reddick library in Ottawa will host a number of events for the week of Nov. 11.

Call the library, 1010 Canal St., at 815-434-0509 with questions.

6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: Fall Gnome Corner Bookmark, third through sixth graders. Create a cute fall gnome corner bookmark to keep your place in your favorite book.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: Wednesday Evening Book Club, adults. “The Wren, the Wren” by Anne Enright will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14: Bingo, adults. Have a blast at bingo with chances to win gift card prizes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.

