Holiday Bites to be presented in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties

Will the Elf on the Shelf be sneaking extra calories into your holiday treats? Don’t worry – this program is here to help individuals make healthier choices without sacrificing the fun and festive flavors. Join Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator from the University of Illinois Extension, and learn simple ingredient swaps, healthy eating tips and creative gift-giving ideas while savoring and sharing favorite holiday foods.

During the session, have fun making an easy holiday recipe to taste, and discover the power of skillpower and willpower to help stay on track. Take home valuable information, recipes and practical ideas to enjoy delicious holiday bites while maintaining a healthy balance.

Holiday Bites will be offered at the following locations:

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13: Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave. Register at go.illinois.edu/ogholiday.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21: Putnam County Community Center, First Street, Standard. Register at go.illinois.edu/ptholiday.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21: Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. Register at go.illinois.edu/prholiday.

Noon to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22: Mendota Senior Center, 1901 Tom Merwin Drive. Register at go.illinois.edu/mdholiday.

2:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26: Bureau County Senior Center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton. Register at go.illinois.edu/bcholiday.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3: Reddick Public Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Register at go.illinois.edu/ottholiday.

To register, call 815-224-0894. For an accommodation to participate, contact Glassman at susang@illinois.edu or 815-224-0894. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.