Two seniors were recognized by the Rotary Club of Ottawa Sunrise for October.

Molly Ewen from Ottawa High School has a passion for the arts and plans to earn her bachelor of Fine Arts to become a musical theater actor. Marquette senior Lillian Bernabei’s goal is to pursue a career in agricultural real estate.