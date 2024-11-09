Get Ready to Thrive in 2025 to be conducted in person, virtually Nov. 18

Get Ready to Thrive in 2025 Holiday Edition is scheduled 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Ottawa, Streator, Mendota and Peru. (Olivia Doak)

Get Ready to Thrive in 2025 Holiday Edition is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in Ottawa, Streator, Mendota and Peru.

Learn lifestyle shifts to improve well-being. Learn to offer foods for dietary needs and healthier holiday brunch options. Gain information on lifestyle medicine. Watch a live food demonstration of a brunch recipe.

Anne Lauterjung, an OSF HealthCare diabetes education coordinator and registered dietician, and Susan Glassman, a nutrition and wellness educator at the University of Illinois Extension, will present the program.

Attend in person at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Meeting Room 1, 1100 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa; OSF Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St.; Graves-Hume Public Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota; and Peru Police Department Community Room, 2650 N. Peoria St. You also can attend the session virtually. Register online at OSF Healthcare for classes and events or call 815-673-4528.

For more information on the program, call Lauterjung at 815-431-3263.