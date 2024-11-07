Ottawa patient care tech receives OSF Sunflower Award

OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center announced Lauren Bangert, a patient care tech from the emergency department, recently received the Sunflower Award.

Bangert has been with OSF HealthCare for over a year and resides in Ottawa.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Lauren is certainly deserving,” vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.Heather Bomstad said in a news release.

Bangart’s nomination included, “While all the staff I came in contact with were caring and kind, Lauren made more of an impact on my experience in the emergency department than anyone else. She went above and beyond and went out of her way to get me something to help control my pain. I cannot thank her enough. She definitely deserves recognition for the care she gave me.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication, OSF said in a news release. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-paul/guest/thank-caregiver/