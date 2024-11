Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck (left) pauses in appreciation of an invitation from the Marseilles Girl Scout Troop 1667 to attend their “Walking Taco Tuesday” event, slated for 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Marseilles Public Library. The Scouts are (from left) Lilith McLain, Leila Johnson, Caitlyn Trettenero, Alexa Johnson, Arianna Mundt and Ryleigh Johnston. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The Marseilles City Council received Wednesday a personal invitation from the Marseilles Girl Scout Troop 1667 to attend their “Walking Taco Tuesday” fundraiser, slated for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Marseilles Public Library, 156 E. Bluff St.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $10 for a walking taco, dessert and drink.