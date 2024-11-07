Free lunch set Nov. 9 at Park Place in Streator

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. (Tom Sistak)

A free lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be hosted by Christ Episcopal Church with a menu of ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dessert and a beverage. The program is sponsored by Deacon of Park Presbyterian and Hardscrabble Lions on the second Saturday of the month.

The meal is free, and everyone is invited to attend. The meal will be available for dine-in and carryout.

Any organization interested in hosting a month should call Karyn at 815-674-3931.