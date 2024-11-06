November 05, 2024
NewsElection 2024SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryWeekend Plans

Live election results: La Salle and Bureau counties’ unofficial November 2024 election results

By Shaw Local News Network
Voters and election judges run the poll at the VFW on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in La Salle.

Voters and election judges run the poll at the La Salle VFW in this 2022 file photo. (Scott Anderson)

Voters in La Salle and Bureau counties finished casting their ballots Tuesday for county, state and federal congressional races as well as in some cases, answered referendum questions.

Below is a list of the contested races and results. The results will be updated here as county clerks tally the votes and publish the results. Races that are uncontested are not included here.

Mail-in ballots have two weeks to arrive as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. Voters also have two weeks to address any issues that led to them casting provisional ballots.

Illinois Election Results



Have a Question about this article?