Downtown Ottawa consignment shop to close

Infinite Charm Clothing & Consignment soon will close at 601 La Salle St., Ottawa.

The shop opened two years ago selling gently used and new clothing and accessories.

Owner Liz Small thanked her consignors, downtown Ottawa merchants and her customers. She will be in contact with consignors with open consignments. Wednesday, Nov. 20, will be the final day.

“Please take the time to support your local businesses. Even if you aren’t able to make a purchase, there are things you can do that will only cost your time: tell friends and family about them, write a review, interact with and share their posts on social media. It really does make a difference.”

