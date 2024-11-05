Cardiovascular clinic in Ottawa adds 2 new doctors

OSF HealthCare welcomed Nkiruka Arinze, MD and Emilia Krol, MD, specialists in vascular surgery from the OSF Cardiovascular Institute, who are now seeing patients at 1050 East Norris Drive in Ottawa.

Their arrival enhances local access to advanced surgical care for patients with vascular conditions, OSF said in a news release.

Arinze and Krol bring experience in treating a wide range of complex vascular cases, enabling Ottawa-area patients to receive consultations, evaluations and ongoing care close to home, OSF said.

Appointments with Arinze and Krol now are available at the OSF Cardiovascular Institute - Vascular and Cardiothoracic Surgery clinic, located at 1050 East Norris Drive, Suite 1A, Ottawa. For scheduling or additional information, call 815-398-3000.