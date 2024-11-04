St. Bede Academy announces 9 state scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission recognized high school seniors as 2024-25 Illinois State Scholars, including nine students from St. Bede Academy in Peru.

Illinois State Scholars represent the top 10% of high school seniors, from more than 21,000 high school students across the state. Students receiving this honor possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank. ISAC, the state agency committed to helping make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, first introduced the Illinois State Scholar recognition program in 1958.

“Being named an Illinois State Scholar is an outstanding accomplishment. The students selected have earned this recognition because of their hard work, their dedication to their studies and the support of their families and the faculty at St. Bede,” St. Bede Principal Melissa Bosnich said in a news release. “We take great pride in our students and their ability to meet the standards and the requirements set forth by the Illinois State Scholar program and the commission each year.”

The students named are: