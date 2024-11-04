Putnam County libraries to host art, friendship bracelet workshops

The Putnam County Public Library will host an art workshop for youth 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Granville Branch using the tape resist technique. Materials will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Granville Library at 815-339-2038. (Jayce Eustice)

The Putnam County Library District will host a pair of events the week of Nov. 11.

The Putnam County Public Library will host an art workshop for youth 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Granville Branch, 214 S. McCoy St., using the tape resist technique. Materials will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Granville Library at 815-339-2038.

Friendship bracelets, formed by a series of knots that create a woven pattern, originated from Indigenous peoples of Central and South America. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, the public is invited to stop by the McNabb Branch, 322 W. Main St., to learn how to create basic knots and patterns. This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call the McNabb Library at 815-339-2038.