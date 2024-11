A 24-hour veterans honor guard vigil took place Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, through Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Washington Square. (Photo provided by Linda McLaughlin Pool)

The Ottawa American Legion Post 33 conducted a 24-hour Veterans Honor Guard Vigil from Friday through Saturday.

The vigil began 5 p.m. Friday, immediately after a ceremony this year honoring veterans who were members of the submarine service. Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty was a featured speaker.

Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty speaks Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, during the 24-hour Veterans Honor Guard Vigil at Washington Square. (Photo provided by Linda McLaughlin Pool)