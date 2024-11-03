Reddick library in Ottawa to pass out Thanksgiving-themed kits featuring recipes

Reddick Public Library in Ottawa will be offering Thanksgiving-themed kits with recipe cards featuring unique twists to classic Thanksgiving dishes. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Kits will be available the week of Nov. 4 as supplies last and are limited to one per adult patron. This month’s kit also will contain a miniature velvet pumpkin to enhance holiday décor.

Other activities planned the week of Nov. 4 at the library, 1010 Canal St., include:

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4: Story Time at the Woodlands, all ages. Join the library at Nell’s Woodland for a nature-themed story time. Enjoy stories, music and crafts followed by a short hike through the park. Register in person at Reddick Library or call 815-434-0509. This event is for children of all ages.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4: Tree and Shrub Pruning, adults. November is the best time to prune trees and shrubs. In this class by Master Gardener Julia Barickman, learn the techniques to get high-quality results for years to come.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Ready, Set, Read! Ages 3 to 6 years. Join the library for a fun story time featuring music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

1 to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Musical Instruments, kindergarten through second grade. Create your own musical instruments to make festive music this holiday season.

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Come Write In, seventh through 12th grades. Join fellow writers for an evening of creativity. Bring your work in progress or pick up a prompt and start something new.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6: Shake, Rattle, Read! 9 to 36 months. Sing, dance, craft and create priceless memories at this fun interactive story time planned especially for the younger crowd.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6: Teen DIY, seventh through 12th grades. Teens can try a DIY project. This month the group will be making Blackout Poetry.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Traditional Jazz with Dr. John Cooper: Illinois Humanities Road Scholar, adults. Renowned trumpeter and faculty Emeritus from Western Illinois University, John Cooper, will present this historical perspective of early jazz from the New Orleans and Chicago Eras while incorporating improvisational instrumental music. Traditional jazz is timeless and it’s appeal can span generations. This presentation seeks to preserve this great American musical cultural heritage. Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom and the Illinois General Assembly (through the Illinois Arts Council Agency), as well as by contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations.

9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8: Community Garden Inaugural Planting, all ages. Break new ground in the library’s brand new community garden bed by planting garlic bulbs in this celebratory and collaborative event.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.