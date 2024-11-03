Putnam County Historical Society to host history of Coca-Cola program

The fall program of the Putnam County Historical Society will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Meeting House, 403 Old Highway 26, Hennepin. (Photo provided by Loretta Volker)

The fall program of the Putnam County Historical Society will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Meeting House, 403 Old Highway 26, Hennepin.

Are you thirsty for the history of the world’s most famous soft drink?

Dick Volker, a longtime employee of the Coca-Cola Company, will relate how a formula concocted by a pharmacist for baby colic was instrumental in the creation of the most readily recognized and successful corporation in the world, and how baseball and World War II were instrumental in the corporation’s expansion.

Everyone is invited to this free presentation. The Meeting House is handicapped-accessible.