November 03, 2024
Putnam County Historical Society to host history of Coca-Cola program

Dick Volker of Princeton to give talk

By Derek Barichello
Mr. Coca-Cola Dick Volker of Princeton recently presented The History of Coca-Cola to more than 550 Coca-Cola Collectors Club members from all over the world at the 50th Anniversary of the organization during a weeklong event at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, Iowa.

The fall program of the Putnam County Historical Society will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Meeting House, 403 Old Highway 26, Hennepin. (Photo provided by Loretta Volker)

The fall program of the Putnam County Historical Society will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Meeting House, 403 Old Highway 26, Hennepin.

Are you thirsty for the history of the world’s most famous soft drink?

Dick Volker, a longtime employee of the Coca-Cola Company, will relate how a formula concocted by a pharmacist for baby colic was instrumental in the creation of the most readily recognized and successful corporation in the world, and how baseball and World War II were instrumental in the corporation’s expansion.

Everyone is invited to this free presentation. The Meeting House is handicapped-accessible.

