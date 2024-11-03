Princeton Logan announces Citizenship Award winners, 1st quarter 2024-25

Students from fifth through eighth grades were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School in Princeton for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. (Photo provided by Lori Atilano)

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.

Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting.

The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the first quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

Fifth grade

Rori Hayes, Elijah Johnson, Eva Drake, Koby Berlinski, Chandler Thompson

Sixth grade

Eli Cochran, Addilynn Odell

Seventh grade

Liam Johnson, Lydia Kyle

Eighth grade

Paxton Knudsen, Ava Munson