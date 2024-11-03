Princeton Logan announces Citizenship Award winners, 1st quarter 2024-25

Citizenship ideals at Logan Junior High School in Princeton emphasize curriculum and extracurricular activities.
Attitudes and behaviors that reflect a concern for others, participation in school functions, responsible leadership and willingness to serve, and mental and physical courage are the guidelines in selecting.
The following students were selected to receive Citizenship Awards at Logan Junior High School for the first quarter of the 2024-25 school year.
Fifth grade
Rori Hayes, Elijah Johnson, Eva Drake, Koby Berlinski, Chandler Thompson
Sixth grade
Eli Cochran, Addilynn Odell
Seventh grade
Liam Johnson, Lydia Kyle
Eighth grade
Paxton Knudsen, Ava Munson